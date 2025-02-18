Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 200,593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

