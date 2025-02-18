Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $134.18.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

