Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.42% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGBL. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,160,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,561,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,153,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 630,992 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 573,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 104,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 2,489.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 491,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 472,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 263,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 197,484 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

CGBL opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.