Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of National Health Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,651,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 463,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $25,218,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 332.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 242,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 186,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NHI opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.