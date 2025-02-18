Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 346.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.72% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,591,288.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,365 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $299.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

