Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 310.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HDV opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $121.70.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

