Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 356.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

