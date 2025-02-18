Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Illumina by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 28.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,370 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Illumina by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,535,000 after buying an additional 125,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Illumina Trading Down 1.5 %

ILMN opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

