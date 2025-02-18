Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IONQ. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 665.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $32,060,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $290,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 926,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,524,108.08. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 21,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $634,349.01. Following the sale, the executive now owns 571,321 shares in the company, valued at $16,985,373.33. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,652 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

IONQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

