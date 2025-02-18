Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mainsail Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,592,958.70. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,296. This represents a 52.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.84.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

