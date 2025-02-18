Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

