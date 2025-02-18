Strategic Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $257.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.77 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

