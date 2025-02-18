StockNews.com Downgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Sell

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.58.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.11. 907,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.82. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 653.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,343,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,699,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

