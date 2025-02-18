State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

