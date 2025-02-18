State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.30.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $573.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $584.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.46 and its 200 day moving average is $546.16.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

