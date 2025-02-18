State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $12.16 Million Investment in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 9.59% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $571,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYL opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

