State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,533,000 after buying an additional 506,593 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 284,590.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 284,590 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 133.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 409,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 233,754 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,764,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 476,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 114,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.