State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.41 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,018 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $4,748,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 219,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $5,427,346.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,808. This represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,782 shares of company stock worth $11,442,229 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.