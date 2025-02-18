State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.78 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $20,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total transaction of $5,005,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,491,190.28. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,109 shares of company stock worth $38,919,868. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $262.99 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.10 and a 12-month high of $277.08. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RCL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.12.

View Our Latest Report on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.