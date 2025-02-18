State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 303,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,465,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,037,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 408,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

