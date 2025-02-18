State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,784.24. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

