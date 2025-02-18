Standard Chartered (SCBFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Standard Chartered to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.