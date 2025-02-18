SPX Technologies (SPXC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect SPX Technologies to post earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $532.82 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $148.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.50.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

