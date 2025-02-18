SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,962,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,812 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $168.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.67 and its 200-day moving average is $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $131.78 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

