SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Increased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.9% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

