SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,962,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 96,930 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

