SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,174,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,924,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 382,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 360,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 228,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

