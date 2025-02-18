SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.