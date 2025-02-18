SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,573 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 2.1% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Ndwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 184,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,130.4% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.96 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

