Sierra Ocean LLC Takes $49,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CF Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.