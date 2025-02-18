Sierra Ocean LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 449,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $296.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $313.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.24.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

