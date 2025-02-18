Sierra Ocean LLC Invests $63,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $363.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $270.50 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

