Sierra Ocean LLC Buys New Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Brink’s by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Brink’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCO stock opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average of $100.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 36.74%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $386,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. This trade represents a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

