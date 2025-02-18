Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Rises By 20.2%

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPXX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. 84,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,041. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29,533.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

