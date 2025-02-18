Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Drops By 11.1%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %
NASDAQ:JSPRW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.15. 1,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jasper Therapeutics
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.