Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Drops By 11.1%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:JSPRW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.15. 1,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

