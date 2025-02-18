Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Decreases By 6.7%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 246.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 362,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 53,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.01. 102,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.84. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.55%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

