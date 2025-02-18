Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Decreases By 9.8%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,430,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 24,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 64,185,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,916,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,216,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,816 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,442,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,539,000 after buying an additional 3,071,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,269,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,259,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,489,000 after buying an additional 81,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

