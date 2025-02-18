Short Interest in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Decreases By 10.3%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GoldMining Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 400,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,190. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $156.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoldMining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GoldMining in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GoldMining during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,153,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of GoldMining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

