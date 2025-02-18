Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Grows By 9.0%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 903,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at $905,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,048,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE GNK opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $624.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

