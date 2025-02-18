Short Interest in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Drops By 9.0%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 7,553.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 602,840 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $27,212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 898,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after buying an additional 188,072 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,993,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.12. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

