Short Interest in Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Grows By 6.8%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,557,500 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 8,014,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.6 days.

Foran Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FMCXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 39,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

