Short Interest in Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Grows By 6.8%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,557,500 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 8,014,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.6 days.
Foran Mining Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of FMCXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 39,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.40.
Foran Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foran Mining
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.