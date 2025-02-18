Short Interest in Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Declines By 18.0%

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 1,169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FGETF remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

