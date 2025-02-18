Short Interest in Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Declines By 18.0%

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 1,169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FGETF remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $14.44.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.