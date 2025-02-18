Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Drops By 14.6%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 483,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,593.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

