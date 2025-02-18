Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Expands By 5.3%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 937,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Quarry LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

