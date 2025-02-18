Short Interest in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Grows By 9.4%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

CNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,574,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,777 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,810,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CONMED by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,577,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,367,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,361,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,489,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

