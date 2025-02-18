Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Decreases By 12.3%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
China National Building Material Stock Performance
CBUMY opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.
About China National Building Material
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China National Building Material
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.