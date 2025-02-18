Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Decreases By 12.3%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

CBUMY opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

