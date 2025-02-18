Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Rises By 12.2%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 68,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBFV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CB Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004. The firm has a market cap of $156.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $33.72.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at CB Financial Services

In other CB Financial Services news, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $111,431.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,780.22. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark E. Fox sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $111,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,541. The trade was a 23.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,703 shares of company stock worth $247,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

