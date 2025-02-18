Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Rises By 6.4%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 484.3 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDRFF opened at $137.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $124.16 and a one year high of $162.19.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

