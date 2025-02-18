Short Interest in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Drops By 8.0%

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after buying an additional 803,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,418,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,065,000 after buying an additional 588,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,310,000 after buying an additional 840,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,105,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,447,000 after buying an additional 367,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,496. Ball has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

