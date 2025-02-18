Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Decreases By 5.9%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,090,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 11,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,682 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,419.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 249,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $302.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.67. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

